Carter Explains why XT will Have Big Year

CLEMSON – The Clemson Tigers were welcomed back onto the field for the first practice of fall camp Friday afternoon. After practice, linebacker Barrett Carter met with the media.

Below are some of the observations from what Carter had to say about the defensive unit as well as the new reformed offense under Garrett Riley.

–Carter opened up his press conference by addressing his weight from last season when he was around 225 pounds. He was up to 231 pounds in the big weigh-in on Thursday, which he feels will be a big boost for him: “Definitely moving inside the box too, those extra five to six pounds will help me develop.” Carter continued to say it took a lot of extra eating and continuous hours in the weight room, but he wanted to make sure that it would not get in the way of his speed on the field.

–As for the defensive side of the ball, Carter continued to emphasize they are excited and full of energy. They are ready to prove themselves, and despite what the numbers say, their focus is on winning the national championship and being the best defense possible every day.

–As for tackles for losses, Carter believes, “It’s huge and something that definitely plays a big part into the momentum. I think that is what the game is about, whoever is going to win the momentum side of the football game that is going to come up successful. So, we emphasize tackles for losses, and sacks.”

–The junior linebacker went over a couple key pieces on the defensive side of the ball, stating that Wade Woodaz came in as a quiet freshman and now he is becoming comfortable in his skin physically and mentally. He is turning into a vocal leader on the field and getting in extra time on the side studying film and fine tuning his craft.

–The other key contributor Carter mentioned was sixth-year defensive end Xavier Thomas, but Carter said he is now in his best shape ever and in a very good position to “leave Clemson with the most sacks in a single season.”

–On the offensive side of the football, Carter had very high praise after Day 1 of fall camp. He said “they have made it much more competitive” and that they are throwing something new at the defense every day. Carter says it is really “frustrating… and annoying” because one day they will line up in one set and run a play while the next day they will line up in the same set but run something completely different. He continued to say he is very excited to see the offense will have success and continue to grow during camp with the new addition of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

