Carter talks about challenge of Riley's offense

The storyline for Clemson in 2023 is led by two things: the introduction of Garrett Riley’s offense and the continued evolution of the talented Tigers defense. Fall practice is underway and the new talk is the competition between both units.

Will Shipley talked about how the offense got some big plays during the first day of fall camp, and linebacker Barrett Carter was later asked about it. He immediately laughed it off, but went on to talk about the challenges Riley’s defense presents in practice.

Clemson’s star running back is a very animated person, and it’s reflected in the way he described the practice battles between the units. That’s something that Carter echoed after the first day back.

“I think we’ve had competition ever since I’ve been here, but having the addition of coach Riley and just a new flavor with the offense, it definitely has stepped up,” Carter said. “Practice is so competitive out there. I hate to say it but it’s very frustrating for the defense just because the offense is so unpredictable.”

It’s no surprise that Riley’s schemes are giving the Tigers fits after he averaged over 38 points per game at TCU. While the offense having practice success is a good thing as a whole, Carter wants to win the competition every day the team takes the field and make sure the defense is ahead of the curve.

“They’ve made it so much more competitive recently. It’s annoying for us but I’m glad to see it,” Carter said.

One of the praises of Riley’s offense is the details and confusion it gives a defense. While it’s yet to take the field in a regular season game, Carter knows the problems it presents just seeing it in practice, and it’s something they’re very familiar with. Other teams won’t have the luxury of lining up against that offense every day, and Carter is excited to see how the unit evolves.

“You never know what’s going to come with coach Riley,” Carter said. “They’ll line up in one set one day and they’ll line up in the same set and it’s a completely different thing. Just so much disguise is going on. I’m excited to see what the offense does this year and just how they keep developing over the course of camp.”