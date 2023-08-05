Shipley Enjoys Being Coached by ‘Thunder & Lightning’

CLEMSON – Will Shipley is very excited about the upcoming season, especially after the first day of fall camp was in the books, with him saying it was the “one of the most fun days I have had as a Clemson Tiger.”

The Clemson running back spoke to the media Friday in a post-practice press conference.

–Shipley had all good things to say about fellow running back Phil Mafah. Shipley and Mafah came to Clemson together as freshmen and have stuck together during their time there. From the beginning, they have continued to push one another to be better within their position. Some compare the dynamic duo to Thunder and Lightning 2.0. “The vision has always been to be the best,” Shipley said. With the future looking bright for these two running backs, Shipley said “there is no stopping for us.”

–There is a familiar face added to the running back room, James Davis. Davis came back to Clemson this year to help running backs coach C.J. Spiller with the running backs. Shipley said “it’s a great mix to have” and that he was very animated at a certain point in practice which was awesome to see, saying that Spiller tends to be more of a calming voice. With both of these guys being involved, Shipley believes that the combination of these two coaching is a dynamic duo.

–Shipley was asked about his emotional side of the game as well. Shipley is very passionate about football and knows how his emotions can be portrayed to the team. He said that as a player that wants to do anything he can to win that game, sometimes those emotions can boil over, but “Coach Spiller has done a tremendous job” of helping to understand how to control those emotions. Shipley believes that it was God’s purpose for him to play football and help shape those lives around him. He now takes these previous interactions as learning experiences and is working hard at understanding those emotions.

–The future of the offense is looking bright with Garrett Riley at the helm. There are lots of changes that are putting this offense in a good spot to start the season. Shipley knows that Riley is putting the Tigers in the best spot to have success and he said that with the whole offense bought into the process, they are set up to have a chance to win a national championship. Shipley finished by saying, “Coach Riley has done a great job of coming in here and adding different components…he puts the weapons in a really good position to make plays and then all we have to do is execute.”

