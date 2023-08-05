Swinney Confident This Freshman Is 'Going to Help Us'

Highly touted Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods drew plenty of headlines and hype in the spring, and rightfully so with his impressive play on the field. But another true freshman on the other side of the trenches – offensive lineman Harris Sewell – had a strong spring as well, even if he didn’t generate quite as much buzz.

Now, as fall camp gets going for the Tigers, head coach Dabo Swinney remains confident Sewell can contribute up front offensively this fall.

“He’s going to help us,” Swinney said Friday before his team’s first fall practice. “We saw that in the spring.”

Swinney spoke highly of Sewell, saying “all the dots are connected” already for the former four-star and top-100 national recruit who enrolled at Clemson in January following four years as a starter at Odessa (Texas) Permian.

“What I mean is mentally they can grasp it, and then physically they can do what they need to do,” Swinney explained. “Some guys are physically ready but mentally it’s taking them a little while. Some guys are mentally really, really sharp, but physically they’re a little behind.

“So, that’s just kind of the life of an offensive line. It’s probably the hardest position to play, especially early. That’s what makes it so amazing when you see a guy like Mitch Hyatt, you see a guy like Blake Miller, Tremayne Anchrum, Sean Pollard. When you see guys come in and play as a freshman at that position, it’s just more rare than it is the norm.”

Sewell did enough in the spring to earn first-team reps at guard, which speaks to what Swinney and his staff think about his ability from a physical standpoint as well as his mental aptitude on the O-line. And after running with the ones at right guard in the spring game, Sewell appears poised to get meaningful snaps in his first year as a Tiger assuming his positive momentum from the spring carries over to fall camp.

“Harris, he’s definitely, I don’t think he’s gone backwards since the last time I was on the field with him in the spring,” Swinney said. “So, I’m excited, and I don’t have any doubt he’s going to compete and have a chance to help us.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!