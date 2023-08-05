Swinney: It's Beaux time in 2023

Fall Camp Day 1 is in the books for the Clemson Tigers and the wide receiver group is one of the groups to watch heading into the 2023 season. Before the Tigers took the field, head coach Dabo Swinney talked about the unit and who he expects to make an impact.

Antonio Williams is the star of the room, but who’s next? With the loss of Joseph Ngata, Swinney said he believes they have a deep and talented group at receiver, but he quickly went to speak on the trending junior receiver.

“It’s gonna start with Beaux [Collins],” Swinney said. “I mean Beaux is a great player, there’s a reason why he could’ve gone wherever he wanted to go in the country.”

Collins dealt with injuries throughout his first two seasons at Clemson and that’s something that Swinney noted when praising the California native. Both offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and given their praise about Collins, and it speaks to what kind of year he can have in 2023.

While Collins has already been through a lot in his career, Swinney says he’s still “a young player” and raved about how he’s evolving heading into his junior season.

“He’s really, really developed. If he stays healthy, he’s going to have an amazing year. He’s a really, really good player and a great kid, a great leader. He’s super, super talented. He’s fast, strong, he’s polished, he really understands all the nuances of the position and he’s passionate about it,” Swinney said.

Swinney noted that “tough breaks” have delayed what could already be a household name in Tiger Town. Collins had a touchdown in each of his first four games last year, and if he stays healthy, that could become the norm for the Tigers receiver in 2023.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!