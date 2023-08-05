Tiger commit loved latest Clemson experience, ‘can’t wait to get there’

One of the longest-tenured commits in Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class is Nolan Hauser, who gave his verbal pledge to Dabo Swinney’s program back in November of last year.

Hauser has made a number of trips to Tiger Town since then, and the top kicker prospect from Hough High School (Cornelius, N.C.) returned to Clemson again recently for the program’s annual All In Cookout last weekend.

It was another chance for Hauser to bond with his fellow commits, as well as his future coaches. And like always, his time on campus certainly didn’t disappoint.

“I loved it,” Hauser said of the All In Cookout. “It was awesome being able to connect with the guys. Every time we get to connect, we learn something new about each other and we grow a bond that’s really going to help us when we get to school.”

Both of Hauser’s parents played sports at Clemson, while his older sister is currently on the Tigers’ women’s soccer team. So the family’s blood runs orange, and they all had a great time attending the cookout.

“I came with my whole family,” Hauser said. “My sister goes and plays soccer there, so she came for a little bit of it. She really enjoyed it. Both my parents came, my little sister. They always love it. Every time we get to have the opportunity to come to Clemson, come to one of these events, it’s a blessing just how they do everything. It’s a great time no matter what.”

The word “family” comes up constantly in Clemson’s program. It’s a culture that Dabo Swinney has cultivated since taking the reins over a decade ago, and that family culture was on full display at the cookout.

“Everybody brings their family, all the coaching staff, and it’s really cool to have that whole family experience, especially at Clemson,” Hauser said.

Although Clemson commits comprised the vast majority of prospects who were on hand for the cookout, there was one uncommitted target there in Hoover (Ala.) High School four-star linebacker Bradley Shaw. He picked up an offer from the Tigers while in town, and Hauser hopes to see Shaw join Sammy Brown and Drew Woodaz as the third linebacker pledge in Clemson’s 2024 class.

“We’re trying to get (Bradley Shaw). We’re really trying to get him and really trying to push him,” Hauser said. “He’s a really good guy, he really fits the whole Clemson dynamic. I think he’ll be really good with Sammy and Drew, and what the coaches have been talking about and how good of a player he is and mostly how good of a person he is. Really from this cookout and being able to spend time with him, it was really awesome.”

Hauser will of course be back at Clemson to see the Tigers play this fall, and then he’ll be a part of the team himself at the beginning of next year. He plans to be an early enrollee, and his experience at the All In Cookout got him even more excited to get on campus for good in January and start his career as a Tiger.

“Oh, yeah. I can’t wait,” he said. “Every time I step on campus, I just can’t wait to get there.”

