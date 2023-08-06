Bresee returns to Practice after Minor Injury

Football

Former Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been getting plenty of buzz at camp for the New Orleans Saints.

Bressee was sidelined for an injury and had to miss some time.  Saints head coach Dennis Allen said the injury was not serious according to reports.

Sunday Bresee was back at practice Sunday for the Saints.

