Bresee returns to Practice after Minor Injury

Former Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has been getting plenty of buzz at camp for the New Orleans Saints.

Bressee was sidelined for an injury and had to miss some time. Saints head coach Dennis Allen said the injury was not serious according to reports.

Sunday Bresee was back at practice Sunday for the Saints.

Bryan Bresee & DeMario Davis sat out with calf issues… Dennis Allen says shouldn’t be serious — Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) August 5, 2023

Dennis Allen’s updates: Ruptured Achilles is the initial diagnosis for Eno Benjamin. Bryan Bresee held out for calf injury. Held out Demario Davis with calf too. Rashid Shaheed and Tre’Quan Smith dealing with groin injuries as well. All but Benjamin assumed not serious. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 5, 2023