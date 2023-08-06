Clemson Needs a Little Luck at Linebacker

CLEMSON — There is no doubt, the biggest concern for Clemson heading into the 2023 season, is its lack of depth at the linebacker positions.

With several linebackers transferring from the program in the last year, plus the dismissal of T.J. Dudley last month, the Tigers find themselves with just six scholarship linebackers on its roster.

“It was a tough situation right here at camp to lose a guy,” head coach Dabo Swinney said prior to fall camp starting on Friday. “Our number is eight. That is the number we try to have at linebacker.

“You have a number at every position. Some years you are above maybe one, some years you are down one. Most of the time we are right at it.”

Dudley’s dismissal means Clemson has to get freshmen Jamal Anderson and Dee Crayton ready to play, along with redshirt freshman Kobe McCloud, before kicking off the season on Labor Day night at Duke. The two guys tasked with helping the freshmen get ready will be All-ACC linebackers Jeremaih Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter.

“I feel like I am natural born leader, so it is just natural for me to bring guys along with me,” Carter said.

Carter can speak from experience. He was in a similar position when he was a freshman in 2021. Knowing he was going to be needed, he got himself ready to play, as he played in 12 games as a true freshman and started one.

“They are very intentional, and they are very eager to learn,” Carter said. “They are always asking questions. They are coming to me, [Trotter] and Wade [Woodaz]. They are always coming for advice and asking questions.

“I am not sure I was even like that my freshman year. I was scared that this might be a dumb question or whatever, but those guys, they don’t hold back. I think just having that mindset, having that humility and no-ego-mindset is going to help them in the future and just help them develop as men and as football players.”

Though the Tigers have just six scholarship linebackers, Swinney likes the six they have. Plus, with the way most teams use 11 personnel on offense (one running back and one tight end), their base defense has formed more into a 4-2-5 instead of the traditional 4-3 scheme.

“We are still three deep at each spot there,” Clemson’s head coach said. “We just, hopefully, have a little luck along the way. Obviously, if we don’t have Barrett Carter and Trotter…they are two future first-round draft picks, probably. If you don’t have those two guys out there, you are probably not quite as good, but that is the same for everybody in the country. When your best players are not on the field, it probably changes things.

“We like the depth that we have, as far as who they are. We have a couple of young guys, and this is going to be a big fall camp for them, but you need a little break. In 2018, Cle [Ferrell], Christian [Wilkins], Dexter [Lawrence] and Austin [Bryant], stayed healthy all year. You have to have a little luck along the way. Hopefully, it will fall our way this year in that regard.”

