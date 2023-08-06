Clemson Legends Come Home Orange & White Weekend and Good Cause

CLEMSON — Clemson legends gathered at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in downtown Clemson Saturday for the sixth annual Orange & White Weekend, which is hosted by W.A.B. Sports and former Tigers basketball star Wayne Buckingham.

The event started six years ago when former Clemson great Sharone Wright needed medical assistance after being diagnosed with cancer. W.A.B. Sports and Buckingham held a golf tournament that year with former Clemson athletes from the football, basketball and baseball teams coming together.

The event was such a success, W.A.B. Sports and Buckingham decided to host it again and again, as a way to raise money for good causes, and as a reunion for all the former Clemson athletes.

Besides helping Wright, the event has raised money to help pay for some of Brian Mance’s medical bills, Dabo Swinney’s All In Foundation to fight cancer and other non-profit organizations.

The Orange & White Weekend began Friday night with a tailgate party in Clemson and carried into Sunday with its annual golf tournament at Boscobel Golf Club in Pendleton. There was also a Orange & White Gala at the Lakeside Lodge in Clemson on Saturday night.

Wayne Buckingham talks about the purpose of the Orange & White weekend

Horace Grant