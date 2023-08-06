Shipley talks misconception around his rise

The star Clemson running back believes there’s a misconception around his rise since being a star at Weddington High School. A five-star prospect, Will Shipley hit the ground running in his Tigers career and scored 11 touchdowns in his freshman season.

While many players say they want to prove the doubters wrong when they become a star, Shipley looks it at from a different lens. He wishes to prove those who believed in him right instead of focusing on the minority that believed he wouldn’t reach this moment in his career.

Shipley discussed this mindset after the first day of 2023 fall camp, and it’s a mantra that is well documented in Clemson’s “House Call” that features him in the first episode.

“I think that there’s a misconception especially with me that there’s more people that doubt me, and doubt my success, and where I’m headed in the future but at the end of the day, I’ve had so many people supporting me from day one,” Shipley said.

The first-team All-ACC running back talked about his family first, but detailed how the town of Weddington has a whole had his back throughout his career when he didn’t even believe he could do it himself. Shipley says were the ones who made him believe so early on.

When you hear Shipley talk with so much confidence, it’s because the way he was supported and molded into the player he is today. The sentiment he’s focused on is removing the negativity from his life and making sure he’s looking ahead. Turns out that mindset is working pretty well after 26 touchdowns in his first two seasons as a Tiger.

“That’s what I really meant by it, just don’t focus on the negative,” Shipley said. “Don’t focus on the people who don’t think you can make it there, but rather do it for the ones who thought you could the whole time.”

