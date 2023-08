What They Are Saying: Lawrence Showing off at Camp

After leading Jacksonville to the playoffs last season expectations are even higher for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars as camp gets underway. Lawrence appears to be ready for another great season.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at the latest on Twitter about Lawrence as camp is underway.

Update: #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, currently listed at 6'6, 220, has added 6-7 pounds of muscle, per @JFowlerESPN Lawrence says doing so is an every year struggle thanks to a high metabolism. Lawrence also refined his throwing mechanics and footwork and is making more checks… pic.twitter.com/w7HzRjdDhC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 5, 2023

Trevor Lawrence ➡️ Calvin Ridley pic.twitter.com/Bmq6ATo7SS — Brett James (@thebrettjames1) July 29, 2023

Trevor Lawrence to Zay Jones 😤😮‍💨 the fans loved this one! #duuuval pic.twitter.com/RNYFjNuoLG — Alessandra Pontbriand (@APontbriandTV) July 31, 2023

Jaguars TE Evan Engram has developed great chemistry and comfort with Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence. #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/vLXTlguFap — JOSE ALVARES (@Alvaresjose11) August 2, 2023

That’s my TE. 🥹🥹 Great pass by QB Trevor Lawrence and wonderful grab by TE Evan Engram. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FvrKw2JQPQ — Joshua Cho (@jbchoknows) July 28, 2023