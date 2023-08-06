What They Are Saying: Myles Murphy's First Camp

Former Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy is getting plenty of attention as he camps for the first time with the Bengals.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said on Twitter about Murphy’s first camp.

The #Bengals are six practices into training camp. Here are some top takeaways, including thoughts on Myles Murphy, rest of the rookie class, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, the offensive line room and MORE⬇️https://t.co/246TO9jxze — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 2, 2023

I caught up with #Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader after today's practice. I think you'll enjoy his honesty⬇️https://t.co/VQgpgivIRC — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 3, 2023

Jonah Williams, Myles Murphy make impressions at Bengals Friday. Mike Petraglia has FULL RECAP and NOTES: https://t.co/fEzf6TvV9J via @YouTube #RuleTheJungle — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 4, 2023

1st round Draft Pick Myles Murphy practicing in pads for the first time in his #NFL career. #Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/mYtorI4Npk — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) August 1, 2023

Myles Murphy with a nice rep against Jackson Carman. Play was blown dead, but Carman would’ve probably been called for holding #Bengals pic.twitter.com/Y8349BKulV — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 4, 2023

"We're trying to make the quarterback feel he's in an avalanche." Bengals rookie Myles Murphy pic.twitter.com/F5jktlCdJi — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 4, 2023