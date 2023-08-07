Bad News for Wake Forest

The Wake Forest football team has taken a hit heading into the 2023 season, losing an important offensive player to injury.

Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson announced Monday that starting wide receiver Donavon Greene will miss three to five months with a knee injury that the redshirt junior suffered on the opening day of practice.

Unfortunately for Greene, this is the second time in three years that he has sustained a significant injury, as he was sidelined for all of the 2021 season because of an injury.

A former four-star prospect, Greene started in all 13 games during the 2022 season, finishing second on the team in receiving yards with a career-high 642 yards while also leading the team in yards per reception with a 17.4 yard average. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder ended the season with a career-high six touchdown receptions — including two multi-touchdown games against nationally-ranked opponents Clemson and North Carolina — and posted at least one reception in every game with multiple catches in 11 of 13 games.

Clemson will host Wake Forest on Oct. 7 at Death Valley. The Tigers beat the Demon Deacons, 51-45, in a double-overtime thriller in Winston-Salem last September.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!