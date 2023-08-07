Fall Camp: Day 3 Offensive Observations

The Clemson Tigers are in full swing for fall camp, and the offense is jolted by the addition of Garrett Riley as they prepare for the 2023 season. In the third day of fall camp, here’s all the offensive observations from a rainy day in Tiger Town.

-Freshman offensive lineman Zack Owens is a towering human. Yes, a freshman is the largest in the unit and he’s sitting at 6-foot-7, 374 pounds after the weigh-in. Thomas Austin was very detailed with him throughout practice, and it’s clear that he sees the potential given his size.

-On the flip side, Blake Miller is lean at 6-foot-6 and he still looks really strong at 309 pounds. There’s a reason he lined up in the first unit during tempo drills.

-The first-team offensive line during tempo was Blake Miller, Marcus Tate, Will Putnam, Walker Parks and Tristan Leigh. Position isn’t exact but all names that the coaches have talked in detail about. That said, the competition is still rampant.

-Second unit offensive line included Collin Sadler, Mitchell Mayes, Dietrich Pennington and John Williams. Depth on this unit is a storyline, so it won’t be surprising to see some swapping up front.

-My pet cat Jake Briningstool looks every bit the part as Clemson’s starting tight end for 2023. He’s smooth out of his breaks and his length is obvious at 6-foot-6. It’s not often that one tight end looks larger than the rest but the wingspan changes that.

-Misun Kelley is listed as an ATH by Clemson, but he is starting out fall camp as a wide receiver and spent most of his practice time with that unit. It’s clear the Tigers want to experiment with his talent as a freshman and see where they can use him most efficiently in the future.

-Freshman wide receiver Noble Johnson is a big target at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds and while he’s the largest freshman in the group, it’s a physical unit that Tyler Grisham has this year as a whole.

-Running backs spent almost all of the early practice working on being receivers out of the backfield. With Riley leading the offense in 2023, versatility is a need and Clemson is making sure its stable is well-prepped to be safety valves for Cade Klubnik.

-Speaking of Klubnik, he’s just going about his business and delivering throws on the money. It was a good mix of touch passes to different parts of the route tree, but he didn’t shy away from putting some zip on a few passes over the middle.

-Freshman tight end Markus Dixon looks the part even in his first fall camp and Klubnik connected with him a few times during drills. He could be a name to watch as a reserve tight end for the offense.

-Josh Sapp is a redshirt freshman, and he looked smooth in drills. During tempo, he made a fingertip grab near the sideline before turning up field. He’s a bit on the shorter side at 6-foot-1 but he’s stocky even for a tight end and defenders will not enjoy tackling him.

-The home-state kid Tyler Brown was working with the second unit, and made a grab on the right side during tempo. He’s mocks as more of a gadget player at 5-foot-11, 179 pounds and it’s an interesting tool Clemson can use in space. If he gets open like he did in practice, he’ll be a YAC machine.

-Adam Randall and Antonio Williams are just sophomores but they’re clear leaders in the group that have a lot of maturity for this stage in their career. Both are very honed in on the details and want everything to be perfect even in routine drills.

-Dabo Swinney has always loved coaching up the receivers and he did just that today during individual drills. Even when the horn sounded to move to the next portion, Swinney made sure to get in every last rep with the group that was still waiting in the drill.