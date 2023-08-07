Good news for NFL Tiger after recent heart scare

Good news regarding an NFL Tiger after a recent heart scare:

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley had an incident of atrial fibrillation last week but returned to practice in a limited capacity over the weekend.

The 10-year NFL veteran is expected to be OK, per Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, who noted that Shatley would work on the side in practice until he is fully cleared by doctors.

“Right away, got him treated. He’s fine. He’s OK. He’s with the team. Everything’s calmed down,” Pederson said. “From a health standpoint, he’s good.”

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, atrial fibrillation (Afib) is a type of arrhythmia, or abnormal heartbeat, caused by extremely fast and irregular beats from the upper chambers of the heart (usually more than 400 beats per minute). Afib can lead to blood clots and strokes or heart failure.

Shatley was diagnosed with Afib after practice last Wednesday, when he had the irregular heartbeat — something he has also experienced in the past.

“I just always ignored it for a couple years, honestly, when it happened,” Shatley said after Sunday’s practice, via ESPN. “And I think it’s just the good Lord looking after me, man. Honestly, the other day I had a couple extra minutes [after practice and] I said, ‘I might as well get this checked out.'”

After originally signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie on May 12, 2014, Shatley has started 30 games for the Jags over the past three seasons and made 45 starts overall in his nine-year NFL career.