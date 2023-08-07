Lawrence 'not surprised at all' to see Ross having great camp

Former Tiger Justyn Ross is having an outstanding camp for the Kansas City Chiefs. Trevor Lawrence is not surprised at all to see Ross having such success.

Jacksonville’s QB1 was asked about Ross this weekend during a press conference.

“I played with him and know him really well,” he said. “We came in together at Clemson. Great player, great player, just the person he is. He had a great work ethic. You see the battle he has had to go through.”

Social media has been on fire with Ross highlights from the Chiefs’ training camp.

“It is cool to see him getting his opportunity and I hope he continues to play well and takes in runs and the Chiefs treat him well. I think they will. It has been awesome to see from him. Obviously I have seen that a million times in practice so I am not surprised at all. To see him get that opportunity that makes me happy. I am just excited for him,” said Lawrence.