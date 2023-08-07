Shipley Loves Mix ‘Thunder & Lightning’ Teach

CLEMSON — Back in the day, James Davis’ and C.J. Spiller’s goal was to be the best running back duo in the country.

And they were.

Now, the two former Clemson stars have teamed up to make Will Shipley and Phil Mafah the best running back combo in the nation. Last month, Davis became a student assistant coach on Dabo Swinney’s staff, returning to school to finish his degree. In doing so, he jumped into the running backs room to assist Spiller, his long-time friend.

“You talk about a dynamic duo, that is it right there with Coach JD and Coach Spiller,” Shipley said.

Davis and Spiller were given the moniker “Thunder & Lightning” by long-time ESPN analyst Todd Blackledge back in 2006.

During that year’s broadcast of the Clemson-Georgia Tech game, Davis and Spiller went off on the 13th-ranked Yellow Jackets. Davis accounted for 216 rushing yards, while Spiller added 116 in a 31-7 victory.

Davis and Spiller combined to rush for 2,125 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2006, the most productive season by two Clemson running backs in school history.

Their goal now is to help Shipley and Mafah break those marks.

As Shipley described, Davis and Spiller coach just like they played. Davis is the emotional one, while Spiller is laid back and brings a sense of calmness to the room.

“They bring two different things to the table,” Shipley said. “I saw a little bit of energy out of Coach James Davis today. You don’t get that as much from Coach Spiller.

“It is a great mix. Honestly, I can’t wait because I love soaking up all the information that I can. They are both willing to give a great deal of it and they both have a great deal of knowledge.”

Shipley is well aware of the nickname his two coaches had when they teamed up in the Clemson backfield from 2006-’08.

“I think there was a commercial on it, on ‘Thunder & Lightning’? With Coach Spiller and JD back in the day with Coach Thomas Austin. I think we have seen it, and if y’all haven’t, you need to check it out because that is how I became aware of it.”

(see video Shipley is talking about below)

Last season, Shipley and Mafah proved they have the ability to be as good or as special as Davis and Spiller were. They may not be “Thunder & Lightning”, but they have a chance to be pretty close.

In 2022, Shipley and Mafah teamed up to rush for 1,697 yards and 19 touchdowns.

“Our goal is to be the best two running backs in the country, and we are seeing it happen right before our eyes with the work we put in and just talking it into existence,” Shipley said. We are not just talking about it, but we are putting in the work and the action to get where we want to go.

“I love that dude to death. He has pushed me more than anybody…on the field, off the field and in my journey with God. I can sit up here and spew off 50,000 things he has done that has helped me become a better man and player. I just can’t wait to go the distance with him and continue to grind with him and push him, as well, in different ways.”

