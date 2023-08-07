What They Are Saying: Simpson camp, injury

August 7, 2023

Former Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson has been causing a buzz in Baltimore before he was sidelined with a camp injury.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said about the former Clemson linebacker on Twitter.

 

 

