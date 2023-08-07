What They Are Saying: Simpson camp, injury

Former Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson has been causing a buzz in Baltimore before he was sidelined with a camp injury.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said about the former Clemson linebacker on Twitter.

When "RAS" jumps the shark. There is no way you can watch Pace's tape and then in person at the @seniorbowl and say to yourself, "UDFA." Then again Trenton Simpson lasted to the 3rd, so I just don't know anymore… 🤷🏾‍♂️pic.twitter.com/kj5nMQAP6w — CPGM Juice 🏈 (@cpgm_juice) August 6, 2023

Head coach John Harbaugh on status updates with Rock Ya-Sin, David Ojabo, and Trenton Simpson: pic.twitter.com/alUNSNdYiM — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 4, 2023

Ravens HC John Harbaugh says the guys that weren’t out there today won’t be out for long: Short term for Rock Ya-Sin, David Ojabo… Trenton Simpson had a bit of an issue – soft tissue thing. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/9JiFJTzWEM — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) August 4, 2023

Rookie LB Trenton Simpson popped today. His first rep was a full-force shove on James Proche, tossing him to the sideline.

On another rep Simpson slammed into Melvin Gordon, shoving him back into WR Tylan Wallace who was carrying the ball on a run play. — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) July 31, 2023

Trenton Simpson has some speed at the linebacker position. Had a nice close out and a shove of James Proche out of bounds. Impressive rook — Chris Schisler (@footballman58) July 31, 2023

What's the biggest training camp battle to watch for the Ravens? It’s at off-ball LB. Who will play next to Roquan Smith? Will it be rookie Trenton Simpson or Patrick Queen?#RavensFlock https://t.co/GPeG82FzIC — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) August 1, 2023