2024 commit on Clemson future: 'It's a blessing'

Clemson’s 2024 class includes a crop of elite defensive line talent. Hevin Brown-Shuler is one of those players, and he committed to the Tigers earlier this year.

The four-star recruit Brown-Shuler announced his pledge April 22 and followed with his official visit a couple months later. Earlier this month, he received the official offer letter and he talked about what it meant to have the real deal. Looking forward to his Clemson career, he can’t wait to wear the uniform and he elaborated on his excitement for the future.

“Knowing my Clemson career is right around the corner is a blessing,” Brown-Shuler said. “I’ve worked hard and I prayed to God for guidance on where I should attend college and play football. I look forward to signing day but I look forward to enjoying my senior year as well. You can’t get this time back.”

Brown-Shuler’s hyped for his Tigers experience, but he wants to take everything a day at a time. While it’s easy to look at the opportunities far ahead, he wants to appreciate his high school career, especially as a senior this year.

You can’t get back your senior season and Brown-Shuler also has plans on how he can improve heading into his final high school season.

“I’m working on techniques, my leadership as a captain, hand placement, speed/agility, form. I’m always trying to become more technically savvy from the year prior,” Brown-Shuler said.

Technique improvements are endless for defensive linemen, who can never have too deep of a bag of tricks to use on opposing offenses. Clemson has seen a ton of elite defensive linemen go through the program, and those players have deep bags of their own.

Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins are just two defensive tackles that are elite former Tigers. Brown-Shuler talked about what it means to join that lineage and create a legacy of his own.

“Joining a unit with recognition from the men you mentioned is an honor. I look forward to carrying on that torch as well. I am ready to learn more and progress to the next level,” Brown-Shuler said.

While he’s focused on his senior season, he still has plans to visit Clemson during the 2023 campaign. Brown-Shuler plans to travel up and attend “as many home games as possible”and circled the Florida State game as the one he’s most excited for in Tiger Town.