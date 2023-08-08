Clemson Pro Makes Appearance, Even Sings on Kay Adams' Show

Clemson Pro Makes Appearance, Even Sings on Kay Adams' Show

Football

Clemson Pro Makes Appearance, Even Sings on Kay Adams' Show

By August 8, 2023 5:01 pm

By |

A former Clemson standout and veteran NFL defensive lineman appeared on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams this week.

Adams is touring NFL training camps heading into the 2023 season, and on Monday, she made a stop in Cincinnati to visit the Bengals.

One of the Bengals that Adams caught up with was former Tiger DJ Reader, who has tallied 243 total tackles and 8.5 sacks in his seven-year NFL career so far and is entering his fourth season with the Bengals.

Reader discussed a number of different topics during the interview with Adams, including the Bengals’ defense and offense, Joe Burrow’s intensity and the calf strain that the Bengals’ star quarterback suffered early in camp that will keep him sidelined for several weeks.

Reader said he doesn’t think anybody on their team “is worried about what we are going to do with Joe Burrow out.”

“We got a lot of good players, and I think it didn’t create any pressure. Just guys a sense of urgency, just stepping up. But it’s good,” Reader said.

Reader even did a little singing for Adams, performing his favorite song — “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding:

You can check out Reader’s full appearance on the Up & Adams show below:

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!

, , , , , Football, Video

More TCI

Latest

1hr

The Clemson football team held its third practice of Fall Camp on Monday inside the Poe Indoor Practice Facility. The early portion of Monday’s practice was open to the media. Check out some more great (…)

5hr

CLEMSON – Storms were brewing in Clemson Monday, so the Clemson football team went inside to the comforts of the Poe Indoor Practice Facility for Day 3 of Fall Camp. Following practice, Clemson defensive (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home