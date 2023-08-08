Clemson Pro Makes Appearance, Even Sings on Kay Adams' Show

A former Clemson standout and veteran NFL defensive lineman appeared on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams this week.

Adams is touring NFL training camps heading into the 2023 season, and on Monday, she made a stop in Cincinnati to visit the Bengals.

One of the Bengals that Adams caught up with was former Tiger DJ Reader, who has tallied 243 total tackles and 8.5 sacks in his seven-year NFL career so far and is entering his fourth season with the Bengals.

Reader discussed a number of different topics during the interview with Adams, including the Bengals’ defense and offense, Joe Burrow’s intensity and the calf strain that the Bengals’ star quarterback suffered early in camp that will keep him sidelined for several weeks.

Reader said he doesn’t think anybody on their team “is worried about what we are going to do with Joe Burrow out.”

“We got a lot of good players, and I think it didn’t create any pressure. Just guys a sense of urgency, just stepping up. But it’s good,” Reader said.

Reader even did a little singing for Adams, performing his favorite song — “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding:

You can check out Reader’s full appearance on the Up & Adams show below:

