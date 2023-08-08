Clemson Scheduled for Home-and-Home Series with Memphis

Clemson Scheduled for Home-and-Home Series with Memphis

Basketball

Clemson Scheduled for Home-and-Home Series with Memphis

By August 8, 2023 3:11 pm

By |

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball has scheduled a home-and-home series with Memphis. The Tigers will play at Memphis this season on Dec. 16 at FedExForum. Memphis will return to Littlejohn Coliseum during the 2024-25 season.

The two schools have never met in program history.

In 2022-23, Memphis finished with a 26-9 overall record, including a 13-5 mark in American Athletic Conference play. The Tigers advanced to the 2023 NCAA Tournament and lost to Florida Atlantic 66-65 in the first round.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

, , Basketball

More TCI

Latest

13m

CLEMSON – As the summer storm was rolling into the hills of Clemson on Monday, Clemson made use of the Poe Indoor Practice Facility to get ready for their Labor Day meeting against the Duke Blue Devils. Beaux (…)

2hr

CLEMSON – Storms were brewing in Clemson Monday, so the Clemson football team went inside to the comforts of the Poe Indoor Practice Facility for Day 3 of Fall Camp. Following practice, Clemson defensive (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home