Clemson’s New Offense Even has Defense in Awe

CLEMSON — When Beaux Collins was asked if the Clemson offense was holding its own in practice, he pointed to defensive end Xavier Thomas, who was waiting to be interviewed, and said, “You can ask XT when he comes up. We have been balling for sure.”

Thomas, who is one of eight starters back on a defense many consider to be one of the best in the country, confirmed Collins’ claims.

“It is definitely a different energy around the group, ever since the summer,” Thomas said. “Just doing things like skills and drills and things, the route concepts they have going on. They can spread your defense open. They are definitely going to be fun to watch this year.”

What makes Collins, running back Will Shipley and others so confident in their offense?

“It’s just the energy that we come with,” Collins said. “Guys like myself, Will Shipley, Jake Briningstool, we are able to step into roles that we may have not been able to in the past and it has been contagious, the energy that we bring every day.”

That energy is leading to big plays, something the Clemson offense has noticeably missed the last couple of years. Linebacker Barrett Carter even addressed how the offense is keeping them off balance and is making plays in practice.

“Coming in with a new OC, new quarterback, I think the vibe over there has just been different,” Carter said. “Cade (Klubnik) has taken that role and has run with it. He is really leading. He is using his voice and the other guys are listening to him, whether it is a freshman or a fifth-year senior. They are listening to Cade because that is the guy.”

Klubnik took over at quarterback in the first quarter of the ACC Championship Game last year and earned MVP honors. He then started for the Tigers in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee.

In January, Dabo Swinney let Brandon Streeter go as offensive coordinator and brought in Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley to run the offense. The result is a different offense that has different concepts and constantly puts stress on the defense.

“There are not many challenges, just go out there and have fun, play fast, strong and physical,” Collins said. “I am just excited to see all the wrinkles that we are going to have. We pretty much have the majority of the offense in so far, and it will change week-to-week, but it is exciting. It is a lot of fun to play in. We play fast, explosive.”

Collins added it does not mean there are fewer plays or anything like that, but there are fewer combinations, as he explains.

“The QB can attack one side on something else, then the other side could have a completely different play,” he said. “It is about the same, but you can have plenty of combinations.”

And in doing so, they are making plays, big plays. Something they were not doing much of last season.

