Collins Opens Up About Clemson Offense

CLEMSON – As the summer storm was rolling into the hills of Clemson on Monday, Clemson made use of the Poe Indoor Practice Facility to get ready for their Labor Day meeting against the Duke Blue Devils.

Beaux Collins is more than excited to see what he and the Clemson offense show off during the 2023 season. Collins sat down after practice to give the media some insight on the season ahead.

–Collins has battled many injuries during his time as a Tiger. His season was cut short last year due to a labrum tear in his left shoulder, but the previous injuries are not stopping the wide receiver this year. He said, “it’s been a couple of years since I have felt this good.” Having to sit out last year, it made him hungrier to get back on the field. He knows he is going to need to make an impact this season, so it was important for him to take his rehab seriously and be back on the field when he was ready.

–All good things to be said from the wide receiver on the changes that have been made to the offense since the hire of Garrett Riley as offensive coordinator. There are not many challenges with the new offensive plays for the team, as a unit they just need to go out and be strong and physical. Collins describes this offense as fast and explosive when it comes to plays. “We have pretty much a majority of the offense in so far… it’s exciting, a lot of fun.”

–When asked about his relationship with quarterback Cade Klubnik, Collins continued to mention the hard work and dedication Klubnik has been putting in during the offseason. “He is taking the next step for this team. He wants it bad, not only for himself but for this team.” Klubnik is a hard worker and that has been noticed not only by his wide receivers, but the whole team.

–This year’s group of wide receivers have the “most potential by far” according to Collins. This group is full of energy and has a keen willingness to work when they’re on and off the field. You can tell in the locker room there is a different feeling about this group when compared to previous teams. Collins said, “The group right now is 100 percent, we have never had this many guys go into camp fully healthy.” This is a key recipe for the Tigers, when this group is at full health, they are known to be one of the most lethal offenses in the nation.

