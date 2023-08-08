Highly touted edge rusher names Clemson among favorites

A highly touted edge rusher from Alabama named Clemson among his favorites on Tuesday.

Highland Home four-star defensive end CJ May dropped a top 10 via social media featuring Clemson along with Notre Dame, Tennessee, South Carolina, Miami, Louisville, Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn and Troy.

May is the No. 18 edge defender and No. 171 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder picked up an offer from Clemson in June.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with May, who told TCI that Clemson “stands very high” in his recruitment and he plans to be in Death Valley to see the Tigers take on Notre Dame on Nov. 4.

