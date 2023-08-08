Lawrence Explains Decision to Decline Netflix Series

Trevor Lawrence had the chance to be featured in a popular Netflix series.

However, the former Clemson star quarterback, and current face of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ franchise, declined the opportunity to be in Season 2 of Netflix’s “Quarterback” docuseries.

“I decided to not do it this year, but that was just something where I feel like it’s just not the right time for me,” Lawrence said. “Who knows, maybe in the future.”

The first season of the series starred Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Marcus Mariota, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons, following their 2022-23 NFL season with a behind-the-scenes look at those signal-callers.

“I watch the show, though,” Lawrence added. “The show was great. I think they did a great job.”

It’s no surprise that Lawrence had a chance to be a part of the series considering he has become a bonafide superstar, and his star is shining bright coming off his Pro Bowl season in 2022 when he led the Jaguars to a division title and playoff victory.

Lawrence made a huge leap in his second NFL season last year, with the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick throwing for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns while leading the Jags to their first AFC South title since 2017.

Trevor Lawrence confirms: he was approached but has declined being a part of Netflix’s “Quarterback” series this upcoming season (He says he did watch Season 1 and very much enjoyed the series 🤣) #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/IDRS8JWxXT — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) August 6, 2023

