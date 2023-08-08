Orhorhoro Makes Bold Claim

Clemson’s reputation has grown over the years as one of the best programs for developing players for the next level. With a long list of former Tigers in the NFL, a large portion of those are defensive linemen.

This is a trend that dates back to Clemson legend William Perry’s career. In the new age, Carlos Watkins, Shaq Lawson, Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins are just a few names of players who are making plays in the NFL. Starting defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro had the option to go pro after last year, but he’s back for his final year as a Tiger.

He’s well aware of the plethora of Clemson defensive linemen in the NFL, and he was asked after practice Tuesday if the program is becoming “D-Line U”. Orhorhoro gave an emphatic answer.

“Becoming?” Orhorhoro said. “I think we’ve been D-Line U honestly in my opinion. I mean, I can go down a list, Grady Jarrett, DeShawn Williams, Refrigerator Perry. It’s just so many guys you can name that have not only been successful at the college level but at the next level, and so I feel like we’re D-Line U.”

Orhorhoro went on to say he feels the responsibility alongside his teammates to carry that torch into the future for the Tigers. With an NFL future all but certain for him next year, Orhorhoro is well on his way to continuing the legacy of Clemson defensive linemen dominating in the pros.

