Teammates rave about Klubnik's evolution for Year 2

All eyes are on Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik headed into the 2023 season. Last year, he was thrust into the starting role near the end of the season and delivered an elite performance before the bowl game didn’t go as the Tigers would’ve hoped.

This year, it’s a sophomore Klubnik who comes in knowing his role as the leader of the offense and it changes everything in his preparation, which is something his teammates have noticed.

While he may not see it as much as the offensive players, sixth-year defensive end Xavier Thomas has seen a ton of talent go through Clemson and knows what it means for Klubnik to have this role. Thomas raved about his work ethic in the offseason, and how he’s evolving with his moment so close.

“He’s been working his tail off, putting in a lot of extra work coming in here on his own. Things like that over the summer, just seeing him go out there just doing a lot of the simple smaller things in regards to details,” Thomas said. “You can tell he’s way more composed in regards to practice…he’s been a very vocal leader and he put on a lot of muscle this spring, this offseason so he’s not a twig anymore.”

Klubnik was on the lankier side when he first arrived with the Tigers under 200 pounds, and now he sits at a strong 205 heading into his sophomore season. Composed was a key descriptor Thomas used about Klubnik, and it’s something you have to be as a quarterback, especially for a title contender. It doesn’t hurt that he takes on an elite defense every day that keeps him on his toes.

Wide receiver Beaux Collins is another player who has taken notice to Klubnik’s demeanor this year, and their relationship has built headed into their second season together in the offense. While learning Garrett Riley’s schemes at a rapid pace, Collins believes the relationship he’s built on and off the field with Klubnik is like no other.

“It’s been second to none really, we’ve worked out a lot this summer and off hours, we’ve been here 7:45 p.m. and just putting in work,” Collins said. “He’s taken the next step for sure for this team. He wants it bad, not just for himself, he wants it for all of us so it’s just I have no choice but to tip my hat to him. He’s a hard worker, I love hard workers. He’s a go-getter so we’re meshing pretty well.”

The relationship between quarterback and receiver is invaluable, and the Tigers seem to have that with Klubnik and his unit. Now all that’s left is to continue preparation for the season opener and see all the work come to fruition in 2023.

