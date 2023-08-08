Tigers Make Cut for Top Cornerback Prospect

Clemson made the cut Tuesday for a top cornerback prospect.

St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) four-star Blake Woodby announced a top 12 on Twitter that includes Clemson along with Maryland, Rutgers, Oregon, Notre Dame, Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee, Arizona State, Boston College and Stanford.

Clemson extended an offer to Woodby, who lists more than 30 total offers, in June.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound junior is the No. 11 corner nationally and No. 86 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

