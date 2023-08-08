XT talks legacy, overcoming setbacks to reach this point

Xavier Thomas’ Clemson story is one like no other. It’s been a rollercoaster ride since he arrived in 2018. A freshman All-American, Thomas burst onto the scene as a star on an elite defensive line, an impressive feat to even get playing time with the unit, let alone be one of the faces of it.

As a sophomore, he was third-team All-ACC but injuries began to plague him and the COVID-19 pandemic added another setback for him. Last year, he played just three games due to a foot injury and had the option to leave with a chance to play in the NFL. Thomas detailed how the challenges molded him into the man he is today and that injury paled into comparison to what he’s been through.

“That 2020 year, when I went through the COVID depression stuff, it was frustrating but I had already been down before so it really wasn’t nothing too much that got me down in regards to I knew I could come back from it,” Thomas said.

He decided his work as a Tiger isn’t done and came back for Year 6. Thomas said even though so much has happened, it’s all been like a blur and he’s in the best shape he’s been in his entire career.

Weighing in at 243 pounds, he’s still the imposing figure Clemson fans remember him as. It’s even lighter than he was when he first arrived in Tiger Town, but he says the power hasn’t gone anywhere. If anything, Thomas is even stronger.

“I’m the strongest I’ve ever been. My strength hasn’t gone away. I just definitely feel faster in regards to my weight. That was the main thing the weight was, so that I can fulfill my speed, things like that but my power hasn’t gone anywhere,” Thomas said.

The story is still being written, and it’s become an epic for Thomas since he got to Clemson, and he feels like he’s a better man for it. Legacy was something that he was asked about and obviously he’s an elite talent on the field, but that’s not what he wants to be remembered for. Thomas gave a long-winded explanation as to how he wants to inspire the current and future Tigers.

“I really try to be an inspiration just never to give up on yourself in regards to no matter what you go through in life, that’s what I try to. My message to the guys, cause you never know like I said, I didn’t plan to be here this long but God’s plan is always bigger, so you really just got to trust that and I try to be an inspiration to those guys, don’t try to rush it. Guys try to mess with me sometimes in regards to being here so long but I told them it reaally flies by. Six years feel like a long time but it really happens in the snap of a finger…my word for the year is gratitude and I’m just grateful to be able to play this game knowing through what I’ve been through and being able to play it again so I’m really just grateful for it.”

Thomas’ final chapter at Clemson is the 2023 season, and his growth physically matched with his maturity has him poised to leave on a great note as a Tiger.