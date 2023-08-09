Bengals Star Talks About How Higgins Is Handling Contract Situation

As the upcoming NFL season draws closer, former Clemson star Tee Higgins is still waiting on a contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 24-year-old wideout has been highly productive in his three-year NFL career thus far since being drafted by the Bengals in the second round of the 2020 draft. Higgins is coming off consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and has tallied 19 touchdowns in his career to this point.

While it’s no certainty that Higgins and the Bengals will reach a long-term agreement, it would come as a surprise if the franchise doesn’t eventually opt to lock him up for the long haul. But in the meantime, even though he doesn’t have a new deal in place entering the final year of his rookie contract, Higgins is participating in training camp – something many top NFL players don’t do these days.

Higgins’ fellow star Bengals receiver, Ja’Marr Chase, appeared on the Up & Adams show with Kay Adams this week. He was asked about how Higgins is handling everything with his contract situation and what it means to Chase to see Higgins still showing up and being a team player.

“Yeah, that’s a great thing to see right there, especially since he’s coming in on his deal and practicing sometimes,” Chase said. “He’s putting in the work and he’s showing that he wants to be here, the effort. So, you can’t knock him for that.”

Chase prides himself on being a team player as well and spoke about how he’s “always in Tee’s ear, encouraging him to go crazy” when Higgins has the hot hand in a game.

“Even when Joe (Burrow) sees it, I’m telling Joe, ‘Keep feeding Tee, keep feeding Tee,’ just to keep his confidence up and making sure he keeps going,” Chase said. “So, I’m always in the person’s ear, making sure they’re pushing them to be better.”

most unselfish WR group ever. no secret @teehiggins5 has a lot going on.. @Real10jayy__ couldn’t be more supportive and maybe even inspired. pic.twitter.com/LgVCJUIbtD — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) August 7, 2023

