ESPN Analyst, Former SEC QB: Clemson Most Overrated Team Entering ‘23

A former SEC signal-caller and current ESPN analyst believes Clemson is the most overrated team in college football heading into the 2023 season.

The Tigers cracked the top 10 in the preseason Coaches Poll that was released on Monday, coming in at No. 9.

Reacting to the Coaches Poll on SNAPS With Aaron and T-Bob, ESPN analyst and former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray explained why he sees Clemson as the most overrated team entering the upcoming campaign.

“Most overrated on the list… I still think Clemson… You’re going to see a Clemson team that ends up somewhere closer to 15 when it’s all said and done, which isn’t I guess a massive drop,” Murray said.

“But when it comes to Clemson Football, where they’ve been over the past decade, kind of losing control of the ACC — Florida State on the rise, and we’ll obviously see what Miami does this year as well. To me, we’ve thought about Dabo a little bit maybe not being in touch with this new college football. I think if Florida State continues to do what they’re doing on the recruiting trail, you see they’re dominating. If they do win the ACC, say North Carolina and Miami also have good years and Clemson’s just good, not great, like a 9-3 team – I think that’s a massive blow to that brand.”

Clemson (11-3, 9-0 ACC) finished last season ranked No. 12 in the final Coaches Poll following the 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, which came after the Tigers’ 39-10 rout over North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game.

In 2022, Clemson missed the College Football Playoff for the second straight season but still posted their 12th straight season with at least 10 wins, and the ACC title marked the Tigers’ seventh conference crown in the last eight seasons.

Clemson kicks off the 2023 season at Duke on Monday, Sept. 4. The game at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham is set to kick off at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!