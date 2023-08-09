Former Tiger calls out South Carolina's atmosphere

This week, Big Game Boomer — a top college sports list and graphic account on social media — tweeted out a list of the “top 25 scariest college football stadiums to play in at night.”

Clemson and Death Valley came in at No. 9 on the list, two spots behind South Carolina and Williams-Brice Stadium at No. 7.

Former Clemson standout Gage Cervenka has experienced what it’s like to play in Williams-Brice Stadium at night, and in response to the Big Game Boomer list, Cervenka called out the Gamecocks’ atmosphere that has proven to be, well, dangerous in the past:

I’m surprised South Carolina isn’t number 1. It’s real scary getting hit with batteries and full water bottles when you score a TD. https://t.co/d7EqiaeJgA — Gage Cervenka (@GageCervenka) August 9, 2023

A former defensive tackle who switched to offensive line in 2016, Cervenka was a member of Clemson’s program from 2015-19. The Tigers went 5-0 against the Gamecocks during Cervenka’s time at Clemson, including three victories at Williams-Brice Stadium.

