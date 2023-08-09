Swinney a hard pass on 'Barbie'

During his press conference Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked a big question:

“Barbie” or “Oppenheimer”?

“I don’t know either one of them,” Swinney said. “I’ve heard of the movies, but I haven’t seen either one.”

With that said, Swinney added that he’d “probably opt for Oppenheimer” because when he was an assistant coach at Alabama, he recruited the Oak Ridge, Tennessee, area, which was home to Manhattan Project facilities.

“When I was at Alabama, my recruiting area was East Tennessee and so I had Oak Ridge, Tennessee, which they called that the ‘Hidden City,’” Swinney said. “I remember the first time I was going there, I’m like, ‘What?’ And that was the first time I learned that… So, that was a pretty fascinating thing. And shoot, Tee Higgins is from Oak Ridge, Tennessee. But I signed a couple kids at Alabama from Oak Ridge, and so I always enjoyed going over there. But I always felt like OK, what’s down that road, you know. Some of these shady roads, man, you’re just like OK… I mean, they built the atomic bomb there or whatever. But it was called the ‘Hidden City.’”

As for Barbie, Swinney says he’d take a hard pass.

“But anyway, that’d probably be the one,” Swinney said of Oppenheimer. “I’d probably pass on the other one. Y’all give me the Cliffs Notes on that one.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!