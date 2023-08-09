Swinney comments on reports of ACC looking at expansion candidates

Dabo Swinney met with the media on Wednesday evening following Clemson’s fall camp practice.

The Tigers’ head coach was asked about the reports of the ACC looking at teams like Stanford and Cal as potential additions to the conference.

“I have zero thoughts about it,” Swinney said. “I know that’s definitely a question you’ve got to ask. That’s what administrators do. I have zero thoughts or concerns about that.”

Swinney added that his focus is on Clemson’s Sept. 4 season opener at Duke.

“We’re getting ready to play,” he said. “We’ve got 26 days or so. That’s where my thoughts are, so it doesn’t even cross my mind at this point.”

