Swinney Updates Lukus Injury

Clemson sophomore cornerback Jeadyn Lukus was seen in a green (limited contact) jersey at Monday’s practice that was open to the media, after practicing in yellow (no contact) when the Tigers opened fall camp last Friday.

On Wednesday evening, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave an update on Lukus, saying that he was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice.

“It is that time of year. You got five practices,” Swinney said. “He was back out there full go today. You get guys in and out of practice. Green is they are practicing. They are just a little limited for whatever reason short term. Sometimes a guy is just sick.”

A former five-star prospect, Lukus enters 2023 having recorded six tackles, a tackle for loss and an ACC Championship Game interception in 87 defensive snaps over 11 games as a freshman.

Lukus underwent surgery in March to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He also missed most of the 2022 spring after having surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.

