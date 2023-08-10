Clemson Fall Camp Day 6: Offensive Observations

CLEMSON — The Clemson Football team came out in full pads for the first time in camp Wednesday and the media got the opportunity to watch the first five periods of camp.

Here are some of the things we were able to observe.

–Obviously, the big news was backup quarterback Hunter Helms having a boot on his right foot. I watched him through several drills and you could tell he was uncomfortable. He could not keep the foot still in one place for too long and one time he leaned on the back heel of his boot. There is no official word on how long he will be in the boot. Helms was dressed, but he did very little.

–Other injury news, wide receivers Troy Stellato and Brannon Spector were still in yellow jerseys, which means they are not allowed to participate in any drills.

–Clemson opened up with tempo. On the first drive, Cade Klubnik threw what appeared to be a long pass play to Adam Randall. However, as Randall was running by him, cornerback Sheridan Jones grabbed on to the Clemson receiver and was called for holding. As he was running down the field, wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham yelled to Randall. “I don’t care if they are holding you, go make a play!”

–During one period, Dabo Swinney was helping with the wide receivers, as he held a blocking pad and hit the receivers as they came by. During the drill, Swinney was also coaching them up.

–Chad Morris, of course, was standing by the quarterbacks and taking notes on just about every rep. The interesting part about Morris was the fact he was wearing one of the while pullovers he used to wear from his old days when he was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator.

–With Helms on the sideline, transfer Paul Tyson ran the second-team offense. Christopher Vizzina was still with the third-team.

–Vizzina threw one bad pass that should have been intercepted by linebacker Fletcher Conthran.

—Clemson’s first-team O-Line was Tristan Leigh at left tackle, Mitchell Mayes and Marcus Tate at left guard, Will Putnam at center, Walker Parks at right guard and Blake Miller at right tackle.

–Clemson’s first team skill players were Will Shipley and Phil Mafah at running back. Randall, Beaux Collins and Antonio Williams were the receivers and Jake Briningstool was the tight end.

— The second-team offensive line was Ian Reed at right tackle, Harris Sewell and Dietrick Pennington at the guard spots, Collin Sadler at left tackle and Trent Howard at center.

–The second-team skills players were Keith Adams Jr at running back, Sage Ennis at tight end and Tyler Brown, Cole Turner and Noble Johnson at wide receiver.

–Ryan Linthicum was the third-team center. Freshman wide receiver Misun Kelley was running with the third-team, as well. Josh Sapp was the third-team tight end.

