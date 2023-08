Day 6 of Clemson’s fall camp is underway, and the quarterbacks are out on the field. Backup Hunter Helms is dressed, but he’s wearing a boot on his right foot.

With Helms in a boot, Paul Tyson took the second-team reps in his absence while freshman Christopher Vizzina is in the third-team reps. Helms was an original walk on and has 135 passing yards in his career as a redshirt junior.