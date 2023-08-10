Do These ESPN Analysts Agree with FSU Being over Clemson?

The preseason Coaches Poll that was released this week features three ACC teams in Florida State, Clemson and North Carolina.

The Seminoles lead the league at No. 8 in the Coaches Poll entering the 2023 season, while the Tigers came in one spot behind at No. 9. The Tar Heels, meanwhile, checked in at No. 20.

On ESPN’s College Football Live this week, a couple of the network’s analysts weighed in on whether they agree with FSU being ranked ahead of Clemson in the preseason Coaches Poll.

Both Greg McElroy, the former Alabama and BCS national champion quarterback, and Harry Douglas, the former Louisville All-American wide receiver, agreed with the Noles being over the Tigers.

Here’s what the two analysts had to say:

Harry Douglas: “Actually I do (agree with FSU being ranked ahead of Clemson). And I think one of the main factors when you look at Clemson and you look at Florida State, I think the quarterback position and you look at a guy like Jordan Travis who made tremendous strides last season, being able to do it not only throwing the football but also rushing the football. And I think the most important thing when it comes to a quarterback… is Jordan Travis took care of the football. Only five interceptions last year in 2022. When I look at Clemson and I look at Cade Klubnik, he has a opportunity to be very, very good. But I’ve already seen it already from Jordan Travis, so that’s why I’m picking the Seminoles over the Clemson Tigers.”

Greg McElroy: “We’re on the same page, Harry. I love the Seminoles this year. If we’re going to go line by line down their roster, it’s almost impossible not to notice the fact that they have advantages at multiple different positions. You referenced the quarterback, I wholeheartedly agree. I think running back’s a toss-up, even though I love (Will) Shipley at Clemson, love Trey Benson at Florida State. Wide receivers, Florida State actually significantly ahead of Clemson right now as far as depth and talent at that position. Offensive line, I lean just ever so slightly towards Florida State. Defensive line, I like Florida State, believe it or not. Second level, I like Clemson. Back end, I like Florida State. So when you really line it all up and do a tale of the tape, I think Florida State is actually well positioned as far as their roster is concerned against Clemson. Now they have to go to Tiger Stadium and Death Valley, which is not easy. But remember, there’s no divisions in the ACC. They could lose that game and still win the ACC outright if they could run the table the rest of the way.”

The Seminoles haven’t won the ACC since 2014, but they are coming off their first 10-win season since 2016 after winning their final six games last season to finish 10-3. The Tigers, meanwhile, finished the 2022 campaign 11-3 for their 12th straight season with 10 or more wins.

Clemson and FSU will meet again on Sept. 23 at Death Valley. Clemson has won seven straight games in its series with Florida State, dating to 2015.

The two programs combined for 13 of 17 Atlantic Division titles in the ACC’s divisional era, but this year will mark their first meeting since the conference’s dissolution of divisional play. The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams in the league based on winning percentage.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!