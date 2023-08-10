Mistake in Loss to Gamecocks Inspires Clemson Receiver

CLEMSON — Antonio Williams had the kind of freshman season most young men dream about.

The Clemson wide receiver led the Tigers with 56 catches for a team-best 604 yards. His four touchdown grabs tied for second on the team.

All in all, it seemed like a great first year in Tiger Town. However, for all Williams did as a true freshman, it was overshadowed by the one mistake he made.

“It was probably the lowest point I had in my freshman career,” he said.

Williams’ low point came in Clemson’s regular season-finale against rival South Carolina. Trailing the Gamecocks by one point with 2:22 to play, the Tigers were going to get the ball back with a chance to win the game.

Williams waited for a punt around his own 35-yard line. He fielded the ball at his own 36 and broke outside towards the far side of the field. Though he was trying to get as many yards as he could in hopes of setting the Tigers up in the best field position possible, he forgot about the most important thing.

He did not take care of the football.

As Williams got to his 46-yard line, South Carolina’s Nate Atkins grabbed Williams’ right shoulder and then used his other hand to punch the football out of Williams’ left arm. The Gamecocks recovered the loose football, sealing their first win over Clemson in nine years, while also ending the Tigers’ 40-game home winning streak.

A native of the Columbia area, the fumbled devasted Williams.

“In a big game like that, at the end of the game, that’s the last thing you (want to do),” the Irmo, S.C., native said. “You feel like you let down all the older guys.”

Williams was visibly upset on the sideline after the fumble. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did all he could to let his young receiver know that it was going to be okay. It was not just his fault they lost the game, but it was a team loss. They all played a role in the loss.

Swinney wanted him to know that has much as it hurt in that moment, it was going to make him stronger in the end.

“There was a picture after it happened. I walked off all sad and he was right there with me,” Williams said. “He said, ‘Things like this happen, but in the future, it will be way better.’”

The future is now for Williams, who says that moment has inspired him to have an even better sophomore campaign. He is playing with a chip on his shoulder.

“I am coming back, trying to make more plays for them and trying to win,” he said. “I am trying to do the most I can.”

