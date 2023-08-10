Sought-After CB Hearing a Lot from Clemson, Has Tigers in Top 3

The recruiting process has been pretty crazy for Terrance “Deuce” Edwards since Aug. 1, when college coaches across the country could begin reaching out to prospects in the 2025 class like himself.

“Coaches have been calling me, the mail’s been piling up and phone’s been blowing up,” Edwards told The Clemson Insider. “It’s been a lot.”

A sought-after cornerback recruit, Edwards holds around 30 total scholarship offers. The Trinity Episcopal School (Richmond, Va.) standout named Clemson, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State as schools that have been showing him the most love since the calendar turned to August.

Clemson extended an offer to Edwards in early June after he worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp, and he’s been hearing a lot from the Tigers and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed this month.

“They text me every day. They send me some mail. They also give me some motivation in the morning,” Edwards said. “Coach Reed’s texting me, telling me I can come there, I can play there, I belong there, things of that nature.”

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior certainly appreciates the amount of attention and interest he’s receiving from one of his “dream schools” in Clemson.

“It feels great,” he said. “Clemson’s been one of the dream schools since I’ve been younger, especially they’ve been one of the powerhouses in college football, winning the natty not too long ago. They’re always on television, they’ve always been must-see TV, had crazy NFL guys come out of there. So, it’s been amazing.”

As for Edwards’ relationship with Reed, it’s a good one that has only been getting better over the course of the recruiting process.

“For sure. Coach Reed… He’s really cool,” Edwards said. “My dad, he’s got a good relationship with my pops, the relationship with one of my trainers. So with me, when I always see him, it’s always good energy. He already knows what he expects out of me. He already knows the things that I can do, things I need to work on, but most of all how I can help them, how I can help the team win and stuff. So, that’s always good.”

This summer’s camp visit to Clemson marked Edwards’ second time there. He’s still eyeing a return trip to Tiger Town for the Sept. 23 game vs. Florida State.

“I’m going to try to come to that one,” he said.

Edwards is working to trim things down in his recruitment and intends to release a top schools list on Aug. 18.

Where do the Tigers stand with him right now?

“I’ve been narrowing the list down from 30 offers to 12. And not saying those are the only schools I’m talking to, it’s just the schools that I’m probably looking at the most,” he explained. “But Clemson, man, they’re definitely top three in that list for sure.”

