Football

Swinney kicks players out of scrappy Thursday practice

By August 10, 2023 1:43 pm

By

Clemson’s practice on Thursday morning at Jervey Meadows was a scrappy one featuring plenty of fierce competition.

In fact, one particular drill got so feisty that fights broke out and head coach Dabo Swinney had to toss some players out, according to sophomore wide receiver Antonio Williams.

“I know y’all (the media) weren’t there the whole practice, but y’all left before the ‘W drill,’ if y’all know what that is, where we get physical and stuff,” Williams said after Thursday’s practice. “We had people fighting out there. Dabo had to kick some guys out. But we’re competing.”

The competition between Clemson’s offense and defense in fall camp has been an intense back-and-forth, but Williams feels the offense is winning its share of battles while gaining confidence in the new offense under first-year Tiger offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

“We definitely have more confidence and we’re competing every day,” said Williams, a 2022 freshman All-American honoree who led the Tigers with 56 catches and 604 receiving yards last season.

“One day, the defense might win, but the next day we’re coming back with edge and we’re trying to win the next day as well. So, it’s a back and forth. Last year, I feel like they got more days than we did. But even right now, today I think we won.”

