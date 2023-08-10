Swinney Praises Klubnik, Gives Thoughts on Offense

CLEMSON – As Day 5 of fall camp came to an end for the Clemson Tigers, head coach Dabo Swinney sat down with the media to share his thoughts.

–The new class of freshmen seem to be gaining opportunities day by day, but Swinney said the wide receivers are really making a buzz so far during camp. Swinney said Tyler Brown “has flashed for sure… he is really, really fast,” and Misun “Tink” Kelley “has unbelievable instincts for the game… as for Noble Johnson, he has played the Z and X for us and flashed multiple times during camp.” Regarding the freshmen wide receivers, Swinney said, “I think they are all in the running right now” for playing time this season.

–Cade Klubnik continues to get praised by his peers within the program. Swinney has seen major improvements in the confidence of the Tigers’ QB1 since the spring. Klubnik has put in the hours on and off the field, seen by both his teammates and coaches, to prepare for this season. “He is a natural leader… you can see that his teammates have a lot of respect and a lot of confidence for him… he is an unbelievable competitor, but he is incredibly respectful and a very humble kid,” Swinney said.

–Offensively, Swinney has been impressed with what he has seen so far through five days of camp. Swinney addressed all aspects of the offense, from running backs to the big boys manning the offensive line. For the OL, Swinney wants as much depth as he can at the tackle position by using Tristan Leigh, Collin Sadler, Mitchell Mayes and Marcus Tate. “I am pleased with what I have seen from them so far,” he said. As for the running backs, Jarvis Green is a name Tiger nation is waiting to see burst onto the scene.

-When questioned about the possibility of others joining the ACC, Swinney reiterated once again that all he cares about is “getting ready to play… those are where my thoughts are at this point.”

The Tigers have their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. Swinney wants consistency, mental toughness and overall competitiveness during the scrimmage for a proper evaluation of the depth chart.

