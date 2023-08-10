Three More Tigers Named to Preseason National Award Watch Lists

The Butkus Foundation announced today that Clemson linebackers Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. have been named as two of 51 candidates on the watch list for the Butkus Award, presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

Additionally, The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association announced today that Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba has been named as one of 35 members on the 2023 watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented annually to the nation’s top defensive back.

Candidates for the college Butkus Award are on the watch list from 44 schools, including a previous finalist: Jamon Dumas-Johnson of Georgia and the two recurring semifinalists: Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg and UConn’s Jackson Mitchell. The Big Ten leads all conferences with 12 representatives, followed by the SEC with 11. Teammates from seven schools – Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State – have been named to the list and all 10 Division I FBS conferences are represented. The list also features one FCS player.

The award semifinalists are expected to be named Oct. 30 with finalists to follow Nov. 20. The winner will be named on or before Dec. 6. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award.

“I am always excited about seeing our great watch list players on the field,” said Butkus, the College and Pro Football Hall of Famer. “When an outstanding player receives the Butkus Award he will know two things: First, he is recognized as the best of the best linebackers in America; Second, and in the long run most important, he will understand this recognition brings a responsibility of giving back.”

All 2023 Butkus Award winners will be honored at a televised event in Jan. 2024. BTN (the Big Ten Network) aired the event last season, featuring Butkus and numerous noted NFL Alumni.

Founded in 1985, the Butkus Award honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. Causes include the Butkus Takes Heart™ initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults, and the I Play Clean® initiative encouraging athletes to train naturally without performance-enhancing drugs.

A 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts, and journalists guides the selection process. Past winners of the collegiate award include such greats as Patrick Willis, Von Miller, Luke Kuechly, Devin White, Roquan Smith and many more. The Butkus Award is increasingly focused on recognizing linebackers who consistently play off the ball on their feet in a two-point stance in traditional form.

The Butkus Awards will be unveiling a new trophy design for this year’s recipients. Designed by renowned sculptor George Lundeen, whose works include the Red Grange and Dick Butkus statues outside Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois.

Jack Campbell of Iowa was the 2022 recipient. The 18th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions was also the recipient of the National Football Foundation’s prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy, annually awarded to college football’s top scholar-athlete.

The watch list for the 2023 Butkus Award for high school players will be released later this month. The Butkus Award watch list will be posted on the new Butkus Award website, thebutkusaward.com, powered by American Eagle, a global website development and digital marketing agency.

The complete 51-man Butkus Award preseason collegiate watch list follows:

Jaishawn Barham, Maryland

Michael Barrett, Michigan

JD Bertrand, Notre Dame

Tatum Bethune, Florida State

Ben Bywater, BYU

Abdul Carter, Penn State

Barrett Carter, Clemson

Aaron Casey, Indiana

Steele Chambers, Ohio State

Mason Cobb, USC

Khari Coleman, Ole Miss

Junior Colson, Michigan

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Shaun Dolac, Buffalo

Jamon Dumas-Johnson (F), Georgia

Tommy Eichenberg (SF), Ohio State

JaQues Evans, WKU

Justin Flowe, Arizona

Jaylan Ford, Texas

Dallas Gant, Toledo

Easton Gibbs, Wyoming

Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Cal Haladay, Michigan State

Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

Nick Jackson, Iowa

Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

Jestin Jacobs, Oregon

Jason Johnson, UCF

Tyrice Knight, UTEP

Deontae Lawson, Alabama

Marist Liufau, Notre Dame

Jordan Magee, Temple

Jackson Mitchell (SF), UConn

Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia

Darius Muasau, UCLA

Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin

Chris Paul Jr., Arkansas

Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

John Pius, William & Mary

Tyreem Powell, Rutgers

Karene Reid, Utah

DJ Schramm, Boise State

Jackson Sirmon, Cal

Omar Speights, LSU

Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

Marlowe Wax, Syracuse

Payton Wilson, N.C. State

The Butkus Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA). Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935.

As for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List, it includes 35 of the nation’s best defensive backs, representing 10 conferences and one independent university. The preseason watch list is selected by a screening committee whose members compile a list of up to 50 players based on previous performance in NCAA Division I college football and preseason All-America lists. This list is not final, and players who have outstanding seasons may be added to the semifinalists and finalists lists as the season progresses.

2023 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List

Micah Abraham, Marshall, Sr.

Yam Banks, South Alabama, Jr.

Cole Bishop, Utah, Jr.

Cobee Bryant, Kansas, Jr.

Calen Bullock, USC, Jr.

Denzel Burke, Ohio State, Jr.

Fentrell Cypress II, Florida State, Jr.

Cooper DeJean, Iowa, Jr.

Tra Fluellen, Middle Tennessee, Sr.

Marcus Fuqua, Buffalo, Sr.

Jack Howell, Colorado State, Jr.

Will Johnson, Michigan, So.

Kamren Kinchens, Miami (FL), Jr.

Kalen King, Penn State, Jr.

Ike Larsen, Utah State, So.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama, Jr.

Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo, Jr.

Jarius Monroe, Tulane, Sr.

Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame, So.

Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, Jr.

Josh Newton, TCU, Sr.

Tyler Nubin, Minnesota, Sr.

Lathan Ransom, Ohio State, Sr.

Demani Richardson, Texas A&M, Sr.

Willie Roberts, Louisiana Tech, Sr.

Teldrick Ross, Middle Tennessee, Sr.

Kobe Savage, Kansas State, Sr.

Jay Stanley, Southern Miss, Sr.

Malaki Starks, Georgia, So.

Reddy Steward, Troy, Sr.

Cameron Stone, Hawaii, Sr.

Upton Stout, Western Kentucky, So.

TJ Tampa, Iowa State, Sr.

Trey Taylor, Air Force, Sr.

Aydan White, NC State, Jr.

By Conference

AAC (1), ACC (4), Big Ten (6), Big 12 (4), C-USA (4), Independent (1), MAC (2), MW (4), PAC-12 (2), SEC (3), Sun Belt (4)

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday.