Where Clemson Ranks in This CFB Insider's Preseason AP Top 25 Ballot

The college football season is right around the corner, and that means preseason polls are coming out.

This week, a longtime college football insider released his personal preseason AP Top 25 Poll ballot.

Brett McMurphy, now of Action Network, has Clemson just cracking the top 10 at No. 10.

Florida State, meanwhile, is all the way up at No. 3 behind only Georgia and Michigan in McMurphy’s ballot.

Louisville (No. 16) and North Carolina (No. 18) are the other ACC teams that McMurphy has in his top 25, while he has Clemson’s Nov. 4 opponent, Notre Dame, ranked two spots behind the Tigers at No. 12.

McMurphy’s full top 25 is as follows:

1 Georgia

2 Michigan

3 Florida State

4 Ohio State

5 Alabama

6 LSU

7 Washington

8 Penn State

9 Oregon

10 Clemson

11 Texas Tech

12 Notre Dame

13 Oregon State

14 USC

15 Tennessee

16 Louisville

17 Ole Miss

18 UNC

19 UCLA

20 Texas

21 Tulane

22 Utah

23 Wisconsin

24 Auburn

25 Illinois

The official preseason AP Top 25 Poll will be released around noon ET this coming Monday.

Clemson (11-3, 9-0 ACC in 2022) finished last season ranked No. 13 in the final AP Poll.

The Tigers came in at No. 9 in the preseason Coaches Poll that was released this week.

My preseason @AP_Top25 ballot. But first a very heartfelt ❤️ thank you to every single one of you for not disagreeing w/any of my rankings 1 Georgia

2 Michigan

3 Florida St

4 Ohio St

5 Alabama

6 LSU

7 Washington

8 Penn St

9 Oregon

10 Clemson

11 Texas Tech

12 Notre Dame

13 Oregon… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 9, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!