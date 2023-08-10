Williams explains 'dirtbag season'

Garrett Riley is in his first year at Clemson, but he’s already making a strong impression on the players and coaches. Coming from a dominant season at TCU and the reputation of the Riley name, he’s connected well with the Tigers’ playmakers especially.

Sophomore wide receiver Antonio Williams is one of those players, and his relationship with Riley is pivotal as one of the biggest playmakers on the offense. As a freshman, he was the leading receiver with 604 yards, and he’s poised for an even bigger year under Riley’s lead. He and other players have talked about how they’re able to just “go make plays” and it’s contagious for a unit looking to regain their identity.

The on-field relationships are one thing, but Riley taps into a fun side often and Williams elaborated on it after Day 6 of fall camp. One of the things he explained was “dirtbag season.”

“He’s a character, he likes to joke around a lot. If you notice, him, all the offensive coaches, they call it dirtbag season. They’ve cut off everything and they rocking a mustache right now. It’s funny, we all get along, and I like him a lot,” Williams said.

Riley’s mustache is just the tip of the iceberg for Riley’s comedic side, and it’s clear that he’s meshing well with his team. While the mustaches grow, the Tigers have an ever-growing offense that can flourish under Riley’s scheme and the chemistry he’s building.

