Big honor for a future Tiger

Big honor for a future Clemson Tiger, as he has accepted his invitation to play in one of the nation’s premier high school all-star football games.

Clemson wide receiver commit TJ Moore announced Friday that he has committed to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl, which will feature 100 of the nation’s top high school football players.

Moore will play in the annual East vs. West matchup on Saturday, January 6, 2024, in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The All-American Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC at 1 p.m. ET.

Moore committed to Clemson’s 2024 class on June 6. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior is ranked as the No. 15 wide receiver and No. 80 overall prospect in the country for his class, per 247Sports.

Stripes Have Been Earned /// ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ TJ Moore (@tjmoore305) has accepted his invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl#ALLIN#AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DtVdCE6djz — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) August 11, 2023

