'Clemson's Best Days Behind Them?' ESPN Analyst Weighs In

Clemson’s football program has experienced a plethora of success under Dabo Swinney. The Tigers have won at least 10 games in each of the last 12 seasons and captured seven ACC titles in the last eight seasons, not to mention the fact that Clemson went on a remarkable run of six straight College Football Playoff appearances from 2015-20 that included winning CFP National Championships in 2016 and 2018.

But after missing the playoff two straight seasons, “are Clemson’s best days behind them?” That question was posed Thursday on ESPN’s First Take show, and Harry Douglas was one of the analysts who weighed in.

“If I’m asked, like the question says, ‘Are Clemson’s best days behind them?’ I’m going to say no,” said Douglas, the former Louisville All-American wide receiver and 10-year NFL veteran who played seven seasons for the Atlanta Falcons.

“And I think it’s because of the self-identification of Dabo understanding that the offensive side of the ball has been the downfall since Trevor Lawrence (left) – and that’s skill position players, that’s also the quarterback position. DJ Uiagalelei, who they had a season ago, he wasn’t the guy, he transferred to Oregon State. I want to see what Cade Klubnik is going to be able to do under the leadership of Garrett Riley, who is the little brother of Lincoln Riley. I think Dabo understanding those two things, I think is why Clemson’s best days aren’t behind them.”

Defensively, Douglas likes the talented pieces the Tigers have in place on that side of the ball.

“When I look at Clemson’s defense, they have two of the best linebackers in the country,” he said. “When I look at their defensive line with Xavier Thomas and Tyler Davis and Justin Mascoll, those guys have to play like those national championship D-lines were playing. Also I like Andrew Mukuba, the safety in the secondary. He’s going to be a first-round draft pick.”

Douglas added that he thinks Clemson will “be able to contend and compete” but “it’s all about that transfer portal” when it comes to the outlook for Swinney’s program moving forward.

“I don’t think Dabo can be stubborn and not be up with the times when everyone else is utilizing it and it’s benefitting a lot of other teams,” he said, “when you can utilize it but you have players leaving your program transferring to other places.”

