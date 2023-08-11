ESPN’s Dinich Talks Clemson, Gives ACC Championship Game Prediction

Clemson has been completely dominant in the ACC over the past decade or so, winning seven of the last eight conference titles. But the Tigers have missed the College Football Playoff two years in a row following six straight appearances from 2015-20, and it seems like entering the 2023 season, everyone is jumping on the Florida State bandwagon after the Seminoles won six straight games to finish last year with their first 10-win season since 2016.

On Thursday, ESPN.com senior writer, insider and national college football reporter Heather Dinich made an appearance on ESPN’s First Take show. Dinich was asked the question, “Do you think Clemson’s best days are behind them?”

Dinich said she doesn’t believe that’s the case. However, she acknowledged that she’s among those hopping on the FSU bandwagon heading into the upcoming campaign.

“I don’t think they’re behind them, but I say that with a caveat that I’m totally on the FSU bandwagon as well this year,” Dinich said. “But the reason you can’t say Clemson’s best days are behind them is because Dabo Swinney in the offseason made the necessary moves. They’ve got a new talented young quarterback in Cade Klubnik, they’ve got a new offensive coordinator in Garrett Riley, Lincoln Riley’s brother. If anybody watched TCU’s offense last year, and oh by the way they played for the national championship, they were pretty darn good with Max Duggan as their quarterback. So, I think time will tell. Defensive line has always been good. They lost some guys, they should continue to be good up front.”

While Dinich doesn’t think the Tigers’ best days are behind them, she also doesn’t think Swinney’s team will claim the conference crown again this season.

“I think Florida State is going to lose to Clemson in September during the regular season,” Dinich said, “but they’re going to meet again in the ACC Championship Game and the Noles are going to get it done.”

Clemson will host FSU for the regular season meeting on Sept. 23 at Death Valley. The Tigers have won seven straight games in the series with the Noles, dating to 2015.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!