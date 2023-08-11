Parks gives OL perspective of freshman star

Clemson’s coaches and defensive players have raved about what freshman Peter Woods brings to the table, but it’s the other side of the ball that feels the true weight of his pressure as a pass rusher. The five-star recruit enrolled back in January, and quickly got acclimated to the Tigers’ system.

The public got to see it first-hand for the first time in the spring game, where he wreaked havoc with seven tackles and a sack, giving Garrett Riley and the offense fits in his first true college football experience.

One of the players who’s seen him up close and personal is senior starting guard Walker Parks. He’s seen a lot of great defensive linemen line up across from him at Clemson, and Woods is the latest. For his age, the strength is one of the things that really amazed Parks, who wasn’t able to match up with him while he was out during the spring.

“He’s a great player. He’s very developed for a freshman, very strong too. That’s another guy, you look at his weight room numbers, he’s very strong. He’s strong but he’s twitchy as well. So I think Peter is a very well-developed player for how young he is,” Parks said.

Woods came in at 316 pounds in the weigh in, and hearing from Parks about his twitchiness being another factor is a key detail for what trouble he can bring to opposing offenses. On Day 6 of camp, Woods was part of the group working on rip moves, which takes advantage of his strength as offensive linemen have to account for it. When they do, he can use his agility to go right by and create pressure.

Even as a freshman, Parks talked about their competition in practice and said it’s a back and forth affair. If Woods is this big of a challenge for Parks, the Tigers have a star being born on the defensive line in 2023. The person Woods is also impressed the third-year starter and Woods continues to impress.

“We’ve gone back and forth. I’ve lost, I’ve won, that’s a guy that you win some, you lose against,” Parks said. “He’s a great player, got a lot of respect for him. He’s about his business, he works hard and a great kid too. He’ll come out here and play football and then he was up there singing on Sunday at our chapel service so I mean, Peter’s a great player and I think he’s gonna play a lot this year too and help us a ton.”