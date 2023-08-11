Phillips elaborates on W-drills, “chippy” battles

CLEMSON — Clemson football’s fall camp is well underway, and Day 6 was a competitive one with a lot of physical battles. Over at Jervey Meadows, some Tigers had to be kicked out of practice according to wide receiver Antonio Williams. He said there were some fights that took place and it led to Dabo Swinney stepping in.

Out in the rainy weather, the W-drills were what Williams referenced where competition is at its highest. Considering the introduction of Garrett Riley as the offensive coordinator and the strength of the defense, it’s a recipe for some impressive battles when Clemson goes out to practice.

”You can tell the offense got a little juice to them with Coach Riley coming in for sure,” Phillips said. “With the fights and the competitive, that’s just football and it’s gonna happen so, just guys out there being competitive. A little push and shove might happen but nothing major, that’s just us building that chemistry and that team bonding that you see.”

After Day 7 of fall camp, safety Jalyn Phillips gave some extra clarity on the battles. As a permanent captain and the leader of the safety room, he’s seen the clashes first-hand and he explained what the W-drill is in full and how the scuffling isn’t a bad thing for the team.

“The W-drill is like a little competitive drill where there’s an offensive guy and a defensive guy that start up front,” Phillips said. “It’ll be O-Line-D-Line, it’ll be linebacker-tight end and then DB and receiver and just go through like a little stop block. Try to get off the block and on the other hand, the offense is trying to block us…definitely gets a little chippy with a lot of contact there. Got a little chippy there with first day of full pads so guys are excited.”

Phillips reiterated that the fights are part of the bonding the unit does, and it’s a good sign that each side of the ball feels the sense of urgency to get the edge on the other. Iron sharpens iron and the Tigers are doing just that with the season less than a month away.

